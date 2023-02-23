Dates of Lavrov's Baku visit revealed

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Azerbaijan on February 27-28, spokesperson of the ministry Maria Zakharova said.

According to Azernews, the Russian diplomat pointed out that the trip will coincide with the first anniversary of the signing of the declaration on "Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia" on February 22, 2022.

During the visit, Lavrov will meet up with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov. Besides, he plans to review the aspects of bilateral cooperation, as well as critical regional and international issues.

On the second day of the visit, the Russian minister will speak at the plenary session of the Russian-Azerbaijani expert council.

The sides will pay special attention to the implementation of the trilateral agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia dated November 10, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, as well as October 31, 2022.

"These documents remain the most important element in ensuring the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. They should contribute to the transformation of the South Caucasus into a place of peace, stability, and prosperity," the spokesperson said.

The declaration on "Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia" aims to raise Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level - that of allied relations.

The parties agree to promote cooperation in the political, economic, defense, cultural, humanitarian, educational, and social spheres, as well as healthcare, youth cooperation, and sports, based on mutual historical traditions of friendship and good neighborliness, as well as deep cultural and humanitarian ties.