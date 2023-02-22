Azerbaijan important trade & energy partner of UK - British minister

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received British Minister of State for Europe and North America Leo Docherty, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the British minister.

The British minister emphasized that Azerbaijan is an important trade and energy partner of the UK, and the UK is committed to peace and security in the South Caucasus.

“I’m in Baku, Azerbaijan - an important trade and energy partner of the UK. In my conversation with FM @Bayramov_Jeyhun I underlined the UK’s commitment to peace and security in the region,” the British minister tweeted.

Notably, the British minister is on an official visit to Azerbaijan. He is planned to meet with various state officials.

He is scheduled to have a meeting at the Transport Ministry to discuss international road transport between the UK and Azerbaijan, and ink a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Customs Committee.

In addition, Leo Docherty will visit JCB, a UK company in Azerbaijan to hear from senior officials leading on green energy transition.