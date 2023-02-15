Number of Azerbaijanis killed in quake-hit Turkiye revealed

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

As of February 15, Turkiye's devastating earthquake left 10 Azerbaijani citizens dead, Azernews reports per the Foreign Ministry.

They are Naila Bunyatova, 1980; Rana Mammadova (Okten), 1973; Sevinj Mammadova, 1975; Leyla Karli, 1976; Ilaha Hasanzada, 1974; Lida Gojayeva, 1950; and four students Humam Ismayilli, 2002; Gunduz Nazarzada, 2000; Samir Guliyev, 2000; Shahin Valiyev, 2000, the Foreign Ministry reports.

The bodies of the victims are scheduled to be delivered to Azerbaijan tomorrow.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

The quake's epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface. Furthermore, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in southeastern Turkiye. The impact of the earthquake that hit Turkiye's several regions, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to 35,418.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues providing Turkite with humanitarian aid with over 700 rescuers involved in the rescue operations.