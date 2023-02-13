Azerbaijani foreign minister updates Egyptian counterpart on Armenia's provocations

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during his working visit to Egypt and noted that Armenia constantly arranges provocations and damages the peace process, Azernews informs, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The ministers recalled with satisfaction the visit of the Egyptian president to Azerbaijan in January 2023 and noted that such high-level exchanges of visits are essential for the development of relations.

At the meeting, it was noted that great importance is attached to developing historically friendly relations and expanding Azerbaijan-Egypt cooperation in various sectors.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed Sameh Shoukry about Azerbaijan's initiatives toward establishing peace, security, and cooperation in the post-conflict period in South Caucasus. The Azerbaijani minister noted that despite these efforts, Armenia continues to arrange provocations and undermines the peace process.

The ministers discussed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt in the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international platforms and underlined the importance of mutual support. In this regard, Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement on Combating COVID-19, which will be held in March in Baku.