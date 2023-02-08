TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan's Pardon Issues Commission kicks off sessions

07 February 2023 [18:11] - TODAY.AZ

The session of the Pardon Issues Commission under Azerbaijani President has kicked off, Azernews reports.

More than 300 appeals for pardon were considered at the previous sessions.

In 2022, following the Presidential Decree of May 27, 2022, as many as 213 people have been granted clemency based on humanist principles as a consequence of reviewing pardon appeals of numerous convicted individuals, members of their families, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, as well as human rights organizations addressed to the head of state.

