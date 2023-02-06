Turkiye's Ceyhan oil terminal suspends loading oil due to quake

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

The oil terminal in Ceyhan halted its operations in connection with an earthquake that hit Turkiye on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.

According to Reuters, ports in southeastern Turkey are affected by the quake, and that delays in operations. An emergency meeting will take place on the issue.

BOTAS, a Turkish pipeline operator, noted that no damages had been observed on the main pipelines.

Notably, Azerbaijan exports its crude oil via the Ceyhan port.

Besides, the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline transporting oil from Iraq to Turkey, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline transporting Azerbaijani oil were not damaged during the strong earthquake, Azernews reports referring to local media.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeast Turkiye.