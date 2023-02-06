Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to president of Turkiye over quake [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the earthquake.

Dear Mr. President,

My dear brother,

We were very saddened by the news of heavy casualties and destruction as a result of a strong earthquake that hit Kahramanmaras and was felt in many parts of brotherly Turkiye.

I express our readiness to provide all kinds of assistance at this difficult moment, and on the occasion of the tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and the brotherly people of Turkiye, and wish the injured recovery as well as the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 February 2023