Azerbaijani security service probing embassy terrorist act

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan's State Security Service (SSS) is continuing a criminal investigation into the January 27 terrorist attack on the nation's Tehran embassy, Azernews reports, citing the SSS.

In a statement, the SSS warned against the publication of unverified information about the investigation as well as misleading people and encouraging the spread of rumors.

"The media is warned against disseminating the details of the terrorist act against the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran without referring to public agencies," the SSS said.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

"An individual with a Kalashnikov assault rifle attacked the security post and killed the head of the security guard. Two embassy guards were also wounded while preventing the attack. Their conditions are satisfactory. This treacherous attack is currently being investigated. The public will be provided with detailed extra information," the foreign ministry said in a statement.