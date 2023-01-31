Azerbaijan, Russia eye normalization of ties between Baku, Yerevan, bilateral relations

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin discussed prospects for the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, Azernews reports.

Besides, the sides exchanged views on the cooperation between Moscow and Baku within the implementation of the "Declaration on the Allied Interaction" between the two countries, as well as relations based on the realization of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

Meanwhile, talking about the conference involving the speakers of the Caspian Five parliamentarians, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that it is expected to take place in each member country.

"Given the high geopolitical and economic significance of the Caspian Sea, cooperation within the Caspian Five (Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran) plays a crucial role today. The establishment of the parliamentary dimension of the Caspian Five will contribute to the practical implementation of agreements signed by the leaders of the five states," the Russian speaker added.

The leaders of the five Caspian littoral states participated in a summit meeting in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat on June 29, 2022.