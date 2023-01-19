Day 39 of Karabakh protests sees more chants & unhindered road

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani eco-activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and youth continue their fair battle against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijani natural resources on the Lachin-Khankandi road near Shusha for 39 days in a row, Azernews reports.

The picketers stand tall, their slogans and chants never faltering despite the cold weather.

Further, the road continues to stay open, which can be clearly seen in the footage demonstrating the free passage of vehicles on the road, with no traces of the so-called “blockade”. This way, four vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and 20 trucks of Russian peacekeepers passed through the road unhindered within the day.

Following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold Company were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.

After the Russian peacekeepers' failure to provide the necessary conditions for the Azerbaijani agency representatives to carry out their duties in the area, a group of eco-activists, NGOs, and public representatives to the street in protest at the peacekeepers' repugnance to live up to their obligations in line with the November 10, 2020, peace deal to maintain peace and order in the region, and oust the Armenian troops from the region and prevent illegalities. However, time proved that the Russian peacekeepers are driven by the interests of Russia rather than the idea coming from the essence of the notion of peacekeeping as universally understood.