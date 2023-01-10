Azerbaijani Defense Ministry sums up accomplishments in 2022

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has summed up its activities in 2022 and objectives set in its Communication Strategy, Azernews reports.

Driven by the desire to provide the public with accurate, detailed, and timely information, the ministry has posted over a thousand news articles in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages on the official website. Additionally, more than 1,200 pieces of information were shared on the ministry's official Facebook account, up to 2,300 on Telegram, more than 1,250 on Instagram, and up to 1,900 tweets on Twitter. The ministry also posted up to 5,000 photos and more than 360 videos related to military-patriotic and other events.

During the year, the ministry has responded to over 100 inquiries from mass media in three languages, considered over 250 appeals received from the mass media, and provided the necessary assistance to organize the filming.

The ministry organized 103 events for media representatives with the use of the ministry’s material and technical capabilities, as well as the material and educational bases of the relevant structures.

Besides, 43 media tours to various types of troops of the Azerbaijan Army, departments and services of the ministry, special educational institutions, especially to military units and combat positions, stationed in the liberated territories, were organized in order to inform the public and improve the work with the media. As part of the media tours, journalists met with servicemen, interviewed them, and got acquainted with the organization of service and combat activities of military personnel, as well as their social and living conditions and logistics support.

Additionally, six briefings with the participation of media representatives were held to inform the public about the provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces and members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the Azerbaijani territory, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, as well as about the measures taken against them by the Azerbaijan Army.

The ministry received up to 35,500 appeals to the appeals section on its official website and to the e-mail address in accordance with the Azerbaijani law "On Citizens' Appeals" and the Azerbaijani presidential decree No. 950 dated June 23, 2016. Further, the appeals were forwarded to the relevant authorities.

During the mentioned period, in order to study the advanced practices in the field of communications, relevant working meetings with media research agencies were conducted, and up to 30 servicemen participated in international events held in foreign countries.