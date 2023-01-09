Azerbaijan to participate in UN session on rights of child in Geneva

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

The 92nd session of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child will take place in Geneva on January 23-24, Azernews reports.

Teymur Mardanoglu, the spokesman for the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, said that Bahar Muradova of the committee will attend the event.

Bahar Muradova will present the fifth and sixth joint periodic reports of Azerbaijan on the "UN Convention on the Rights of the Child" to the session.

The committee spokesman noted that the delegation is made up of representatives from the Prosecutor-General's Office, the ministries of interior, economy, health, science and education, labor and social protection of the population, youth and sports, agriculture, foreign affairs, justice, digital development and transport (Electronic security), finance, the State Statistics Committee, the State Migration Service, the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, the Food Security Agency.

Azerbaijan first adopted the law "On Children's Rights" in 1998. The law defines children's rights and freedoms, the basic principles of the state policy regarding children, the duties of state bodies and other legal and physical entities concerning their protection in accordance with Azerbaijan's Constitution, the Declaration of the Rights of the Child, the Convention on the Rights of the Child and other international documents.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan has been a member of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.