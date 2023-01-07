Azerbaijan's parliamentary speaker to visit Turkiye

On January 8, a legislative delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova, the chairwoman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), will travel to Antalya, Turkiye, to take part in the 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, Azernews reports referring to the Milli Majlis Department of Press and Public Relations.

It was noted that the delegation included Milli Majlis Chief of Staff Farid Hajiyev, MPs Ilham Mammadov, Anar Mammadov, and Aydin Huseynov, as well as Chairman of the Milli Majlis Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva.

In the context of discussions on subjects on the agenda of the 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, the delegation will represent the Azerbaijani side.

Numerous meetings between the Milli Majlis chairman and the leaders of the delegations taking part in the event are scheduled during the visit.