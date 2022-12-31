Azerbaijani NGO reps urge UNHCR to stop spreading false info

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGO) have issued a statement, calling the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to refrain from sharing false information, and in turn, to support the restoration of peace in the region and take initiatives to increase trust between the parties.

The statement was addressed in a response to the comments on the UNHCHR Twitter account pertaining to the protest underway on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of natural resources in the territories of Azerbaijan.

“Although a more objective, impartial and fair approach is expected from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the opinions shared by the organization on the social network do not reflect the truth and cast a shadow over the peacebuilding activities in the region,” the statement highlighted.

Further, the NGOs gave detailed information about the current situation near Shusha, noting that the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits cause concern among civil society representatives, which then lead to the ongoing peaceful protest to inform the world community about the eco terror.

Additionally, the statement pointed out that regular live TV coverage of the developments at the venue, as well as videos, shared on social networks and in the press clearly demonstrate that this peaceful protest does not restrict the movement of vehicles for humanitarian purposes.

“Vehicles carrying food and essential supplies, passengers, emergency medical vehicles, as well as vehicles of the ICRC for ethnic Armenians in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, are allowed to freely pass through the Khankendi-Lachin road by the participants on a daily basis,” the statement added.

The message reiterated that the participants in the protest are ready to help the residents of Armenian descent living in Azerbaijani territories.

“One of the initiatives that prove this approach is the establishment of a hotline (+994702779911) by NGOs for humanitarian needs in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan,” it finalized.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians. The peaceful protest continues for the eighth day.