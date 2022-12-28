Protests near Shusha enter Day 17

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The center stage of local and regional media in the last few weeks, aka the protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists, NGOs, and youth representatives on the Khankandi-Shusha section of the Lachin road, is still going strong, as it enters the 17th day.

Amid the wave of disinformation, in which Armenia accused the peaceful protesters of blocking the road and allegedly thwarting the passage of supply vehicles, Azerbaijan continuously proves otherwise.

This way, a total of three vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross passed unhindered along the Lachin road.

Earlier, it was also reported that vehicles of the ICRC, ambulances and other vehicles pass freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin road.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians. The peaceful protest continues for the eighth day.