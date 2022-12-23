Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Georgian people and my own, I would like to extend to You my heartfelt and warmest congratulations on the occasion of Your birthday and wish You success and longevity. During Your leadership, thanks to Your devotion in service to Your country and people, Azerbaijan transformed into a modern, successful state.

For multiple centuries, the Caucasus has been a region where multiple cultures converged, playing a major role in connecting the East and West. Today, as the world is facing multiple challenges and is undergoing significant changes, both our countries can play a pivotal role in strengthening peace and stability not only in our region but also in the world at large. I am confident that we will spare no effort, seize this unique opportunity, further solidify our strategic partnership, and, transform the Caucasus into a hub of connectivity and a source of global security and stability - a historic innate identity of our region.

Mr. President, I would like to use this opportunity to wish You a happy and prosperous New Year, reaffirm my deepest respect, and hope that You will continue Your service for the peace and prosperity of the friendly Azerbaijani people.

Sincerely,

Salome Zourabichvili

President of Georgia