BSEC FM council eyes work in liberated lands & Azerbaijan's role in co-op





Sabina Mammadli

The 45th meeting of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Council of Foreign Ministers discussed restoration and construction work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, mine issues, and the role of Azerbaijan in the cooperation, Azernews reports.

During the event, held through video conferencing, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev talked about the country's efforts to ensure peace in the region, as well as the creation of a "green energy" zone in the liberated lands and measures taken in this direction during

The deputy minister also brought to the attention of the participants the position of Azerbaijan on the mine threat in the liberated territories. He also discussed regional security, the transit of Armenian-made mines to the territory of Azerbaijan using the Lachin road, and other issues.

The participants emphasized the role of Azerbaijan as a coordinating country in the BSEC working groups in culture, information and communication technologies, institutional reforms, and good governance, as well as in SMEs.

It was brought to the attention of the participants that starting from January 1, 2023, Azerbaijan will act as a coordinating country on cooperation in the field of tourism of the BSEC for the next two years.

As a result of the meeting, a protocol and a number of important decisions were adopted, and the chairmanship of the BSEC was transferred to Serbia.