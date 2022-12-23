President of Latvia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

President of Latvia Egils Levits has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Let me extend to you my congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

It is my firm belief that the friendly relations between Latvia and Azerbaijan will continue to expand in the coming years.

I wish you strong health, and your country peace and prosperity. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Yours sincerely,

Egils Levits

President of the Republic of Latvia