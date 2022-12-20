Russian Peacekeepers' supply vehicles pass unhindered along Lachin road

By Trend





The peaceful protest of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan, held in Karabakh close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, has been going on for the ninth day, Trend reports from the scene.

At the moment, supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers once again passed unhindered in the direction from Khankendi towards Lachin. This again demonstrates that the participants of the peaceful protests do not prevent free passage along the road.

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area. A peaceful protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions and prevented for the entire process to carry on.