Germany repatriates 20 Azerbaijani citizens

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli



Germany has repatriated 20 Azerbaijani citizens back to their motherland, Azernews reports via the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.

This was done within the framework of the agreement "On the readmission of persons living without permission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union".

The readmission process was carried out within the rules regarding the pandemic established by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers

Appropriate measures in the direction of the reintegration of readmitted Azerbaijani citizens into the local society and solutions to possible difficulties they may face are being conducted by the working group on reintegration, coordinated by the State Migration Service.