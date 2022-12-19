TODAY.AZ / Politics

Germany repatriates 20 Azerbaijani citizens

19 December 2022 [12:47] - TODAY.AZ
By Azernews
Sabina Mammadli

Germany has repatriated 20 Azerbaijani citizens back to their motherland, Azernews reports via the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.

This was done within the framework of the agreement "On the readmission of persons living without permission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union".

The readmission process was carried out within the rules regarding the pandemic established by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers

Appropriate measures in the direction of the reintegration of readmitted Azerbaijani citizens into the local society and solutions to possible difficulties they may face are being conducted by the working group on reintegration, coordinated by the State Migration Service.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/229441.html

Print version

Views: 172

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also