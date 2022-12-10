Azerbaijan monitoring illegal mining by Armenians on its land of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment

By Trend

Following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC begin preliminary monitoring on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, from December 10, 2022, Trend reports citing the joint statement by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Azerbaijan is monitoring the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental and other implications on its territories.

The expert team is expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.