Azerbaijan conducts training as part of NATO's defense program

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The National Defense University conducted the “Training of System Administrators on Distance Learning”, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

The training is organized within NATO's Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP).

Classes on the ILIAS learning management system, the platform's capabilities and functions, multimedia creation, and other topics are being held by NATO's distance learning specialists for relevant representatives of the National Defense University.

At the end of the training to last until December 9, participants will be awarded certificates.