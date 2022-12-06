Iran conducts provocative activities against Azerbaijan - French journalist

By Trend

Jean-Michel Brun, Chief Executive Officer of Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper, has published an article saying "Russian peacekeepers let an Iranian intelligence group into the territory in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan on December 1, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed".

The article notes that Azerbaijan has disclosed the name of a 12-man team belonging to the forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

It was also revealed that the team was sent by Iran as part of a new strategy, a strategy of "secret terror" that the Iranian regime decided to use against Azerbaijan.

The author notes that this group was sent to inform and instruct the separatists in Karabakh. The French journalist notes that this happened after statements in Azerbaijan that Iran has stepped up its activities in the region, and in particular against Azerbaijan.

"Iranian special services are actively carrying out reconnaissance and sabotage activities against Azerbaijan," the article emphasizes.

It is also noted that in a secret document distributed by the Black Reward hacker group after the Fars news agency was hacked, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are described as "hostile forces to Iran", and Armenia as a "strategic ally, but a weak and agitated country."

Brun noted that the main point for those who observe the events in the region is that Iran is making more and more enemies with its policy.

"Azerbaijan accuses Iran of continuing hypocrisy on the issue of Karabakh, "support" of the country's territorial integrity. This hypocrisy has been taking place since the 1990s, that is, since the First Karabakh War, when Iran sent weapons, instructors and secret service officers to Armenia," the author says.

The mistreatment of Azerbaijanis living in Iran, their lack of opportunity to receive education in their native language, while for Armenians and representatives of other peoples in Iran these conditions are provided, further increase this anger and indignation, he writes.