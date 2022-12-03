Azerbaijani parliamentarians condemn French resolution

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

France has demonstrated duplicity through its resolution adopted by its National Assembly on November 30, Chairman of the Defense, Security, and Counter-Corruption Committee of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov said.

He made the remarks at the December 2 parliamentary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

"The French National Assembly, like the Senate, adopted the same resolution. They are `concerned' about the `fate of Armenians'. Then why were they indifferent to the fate of about a million Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced people? Why does France prevent peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia?" he questioned.

Further, other speakers of the parliament mentioned the fact that France's biased attempts spread chauvinistic ideas at the international level and inspire separatist and revanchist forces.

According to them, France's adoption of this absurd resolution is a violation of international law and seriously hinders efforts to build peace and stability in the region.