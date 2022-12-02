Liberation of Lachin district – historic victory of Azerbaijani diplomacy and army – military expert

By Trend

The liberation of Azerbaijan's Lachin district from Armenian occupation should be regarded as a victory of Azerbaijani diplomacy and army, military expert Azer Bayramov told Trend on December 1.

He emphasized the strategic importance of the Lachin district.

"The land was liberated without firing a shot after the Armenian side signed the act of surrender. This territory served as a corridor linking Armenia with Azerbaijan's Karabakh. The liberation of the Lachin district 28 years later from occupation was a crucial historical event," Bayramov said.

The expert noted that Shusha's liberation in 2020 became possible after taking control of the Lachin corridor.

"This fact once again shows the great strategic significance of Lachin and the Lachin corridor," he said.

December 1, 2022 marks two years since the liberation of Azerbaijan's Lachin district from the Armenian occupation.

According to the trilateral statement, signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 10, 2020, the Lachin district was returned to Azerbaijan on December 1.