US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations hopeful for peaceful future in South Caucasus

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

US Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker expressed hope for a peaceful future in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

Reeker, who is visiting Azerbaijan, noted that the process of peace is not easy, and the conflict has triggered great hardship and suffering for all sides for far too many years.

“However, I believe there is also hope for a peaceful future. Hope that momentum will be sustained in these peace negotiations [between Azerbaijan and Armenia] and a new chapter of history can be made for a brighter future. I have seen real and courageous steps by both countries which look to the future and want to achieve a durable peace,” he noted.

The official added that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also believes strongly in the opportunity for peace and the potential of the South Caucasus.

“As Secretary Blinken said both countries are working toward a brighter more prosperous future for the South Caucasus. The US supports direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan and urges this momentum to continue into the new year, Reeker said.

He noted that real progress has been made and that peace brings the promise of a better and brighter future.

“Each time, I return here I see the growth of the economy, and the opportunities for the whole South Caucasus region,” the official noted.

Further, he shared that he's scheduled to visit Tbilisi and Yerevan after Baku.