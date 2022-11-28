Moscow continues toward peace deal between Baku, Yerevan - Russian spox

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Moscow will continue efforts towards normalization of Baku-Yerevan relations to establish peace in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports via the Russian media.

"Russia insists on fulfilling the agreements and maintains political contacts with both countries in order to prevent possible incidents," Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told her weekly briefing.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on September 12, 2022. The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 71 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.

As of September 14, the Armenian government reported 105 losses among military personnel.