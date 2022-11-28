Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Over the past two days, the territories of seven Azerbaijani Districts and some settlements liberated from occupation came under Armenian fire, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Starting from 1710 on November 27 to 0125 on November 28, units of the Armenian armed forces from the positions in the directions of the Ashaghi Shorzha and Garaiman villages of Basarkechar (Gekharkunik) region, as well as Chinarli village of Tovuzgala (Tavush) region, using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Yellija settlement of Kalbajar District, Astaf village of Dashkasan District and Aghdam village of Tovuz District.

Moreover, starting from 1935 on November 27 to 0810 on November 28, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Shusha, Xojavand, Khojaly, and Aghdam Districts.

Units of the Azerbaijan army stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war in 2020 started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.