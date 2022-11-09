Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to speed up talks - US State Department

By Trend

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia at a meeting in Washington agreed to speed up negotiations, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a press conference, Trend reports.

"The foreign ministers agreed to expedite their negotiations," State Department spokesman Ned Price said of Monday's talks between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Yesterday was positive in that the two sides met, they surfaced many of their areas of disagreement, at the end of the day they were able to agree on a joint statement. They were able to agree to continue meeting, engaging in direct dialogue and diplomacy in the weeks that follow."