Baku to host MINEPS' VII conference

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov attended a regular session within the Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS) in Paris, Azernews reports.

The minister made a presentation about Azerbaijan to the members of the committee on the conduct of the 7th International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sports (MINEPS VII) in Baku.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan and UNESCO agreed on holding the VII MINEPS conference in Baku on March 14-17, 2023.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO Gabriela Ramos.

The International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS) has been organized by UNESCO and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization since 1976.

It is a global forum for leading governmental and non-governmental stakeholders to develop future-oriented strategies which will help to use the benefits of physical education, physical activity, and sport for development.

UNESCO's sport-based flagship is designed to accelerate COVID-19 recovery, support inclusive and integrated policy-making, and enhance the well-being of youth around the world. Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to support the project.