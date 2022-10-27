Turkish journalists resisted propaganda of enemy during second Karabakh war - official

By Trend

During the second Karabakh war Turkish journalists resisted the propaganda (desinformation) of the enemy, head of the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye Fahrettin Altun said at the International Journalism Forum in Ankara, Trend reports on October 27.

According to him, wars, unfortunately are the bitter reality of today.

"I wish there was no wars and no need to for war journalism trainings. Since war is a relevant issue these days, journalists should also have certain knowledge in this area," Altun said.

He noted that every article during the war, every photograph can change the course of events.

"Therefore, in their materials, journalists should use words aimed at establishing peace, and not at continuing the war," Altun said.