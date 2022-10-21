TODAY.AZ / Politics

Presidential aide: Armenia committed urbicide in Jabrayil city [VIDEO]

21 October 2022 [17:04] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Armenia has committed urbicide against Azerbaijan's Jabrayil city during its 30-year-long occupation, presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.

Commenting on a video showing the destruction of the city, Hajiyev called the ruins a result of urbicide.

“One may confuse this disturbing view with ruins of ancient Pompei destroyed by a volcanic eruption. No, it's even worse. Unlike Pompei, this video reflects deliberate human vandalism/urbicide in Jabrayil city by Armenia (“so-called old civilized country ") during 30 years of occupation," Hajiyev noted.

