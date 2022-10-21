French police arrest Azerbaijani embassy attacker in Paris

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Police in France have arrested an attacker on the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris, Azernews reports with reference to a tweet by French historian Maxime Gauin.

Police in Paris arrested Loris Toufanian, the former chairman of the youth branch of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation of the Dashnaktsutyun in France, who in 2015 became one of the founders of the dissident group Charjoum, he wrote.

“The arrest is likely due to a violent protest against the Azerbaijani embassy's cultural center,” Gauin said.

In September this year, an Armenian radical group attacked the cultural center of the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris. Armenians outside the building threw paint at the cultural center and were only removed from the scene by the police intervention.