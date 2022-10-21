Uzbek defense chief visits Azerbaijan National Defense University & military units

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Uzbek Defense Minister Lt-Gen Bakhodir Kurbanov has visited the Azerbaijani National Defense University, as well as military units of Air and Naval Forces as part of his official visit to the country, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Kurbanov, accompanied by Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Col-Gen Karim Valiyev, laid flowers at the martyrs’ memorial at the Naval Forces military unit and paid respect to their memory.

Following a thorough briefing on the military unit, the visitors familiarized themselves with the circumstances set up for military personnel. The canteen, barracks, administrative, and office buildings were all visited, and full information on the military unit's weapons and other combat equipment was provided.

The Uzbek delegation watched the demonstration maneuvers of naval special forces.

Kurbanov was briefed about the established conditions, as well as the capabilities of combat equipment at the Air Force's unmanned aerial vehicles military unit.

The delegation was thoroughly informed about the university's history, operations, and military educational system while visiting the National Defense University. Uzbekistan's Defense Minister signed the university's Book of Remembrance.

Finally, the visitors arrived at the simulation center equipped with modern technology. They familiarized themselves with the circumstances designed for military personnel and were provided with extensive information about the center's activities.