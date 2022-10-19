Turkish Ombudsman Institution reports on Armenian attacks on civilians

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Turkish Ombudsman Institution prepared a report on Armenian missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilians, Turkish Human Rights and Equality Commissioner Seref Malkoc said.

The remarks were made at a meeting of the Asian Ombudsman Association in Baku on October 18.

Malkoc reminded the participants that a lot of civilians were killed as a result of ballistic missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities by Armenia in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

"At the invitation of the Azerbaijani Ombudswoman, we visited these cities and prepared a report on human rights. Then, we visited the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and prepared a report on the mines," the official added.

The Armenian armed forces launched missile strikes on Ganja city five times on separate days in October 2020.

On October 4, the first missile attack was carried out, killing one person and wounding more than 30 others. The second missile attack occurred on October 5, injuring three individuals. On October 8, a third missile strike was carried out but no casualties were registered. On October 11, a fourth missile attack killed ten civilians and injured more than 40 more.

On October 17, the fifth missile attack occurred, killing sixteen civilians and injuring 55 others. The attacks caused significant damage to the city's infrastructure, homes, and vehicles. Children and women were among those slain and injured in Armenia's brutal onslaught.