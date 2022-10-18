Azerbaijan names new ambassador to Italy

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree appointing Rashad Aslanov Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Italian Republic.

Following another presidential order, Mammad Ahmadzada was recalled from the post of ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Italy, as well as to the Republic of San Marino, the Republic of Malta and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the UN World Food Program (WFP), the UN International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).