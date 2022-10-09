Chronicles of Victory: October 9, 2020

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020 in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

Trend presents the chronicle of the 13th day of the Second Karabakh war:

- President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the people. The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces announced that the Azerbaijani army liberated the village of Hadrut and several villages from occupation and destroyed a large number of military equipment of the Armenian armed forces.

- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced the destruction of another headquarters of the Armenian army, the elimination of the chief of artillery of the regiment, and also presented a list of destroyed and captured equipment.

- The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has disseminated a video of the Jabrayil region liberated from occupation.

- The Armenian armed forces continued shelling the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions of Azerbaijan. As a result of the Armenian shelling in Fuzuli, an employee of ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) was seriously injured.

- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported on the destruction and seizure of a large number of military equipment of the armed forces of Armenia.

- The Armenian armed forces subjected to intensive shelling the territory of Mingachevir, Agjabadi, Barda and Aghdam regions.

- The Azerbaijani army captured several more units of military equipment from Armenia. Military equipment abandoned by the Armenian armed forces is being repainted according to the standards of the Azerbaijani army.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the destruction of many Grad MLRS of the Armenian armed forces.

- The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has disseminated information about the destruction in the air of a missile launched from the territory of Armenia in the direction of Mingachevir.

- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has distributed video footage from the liberated villages of Sugovushan and Talish, Terter region.

- The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported that four civilians were injured as a result of rocket fire at Aghdam by the Armenian army.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the destruction of the enemy Prima MLRS and a military vehicle carrying 25 people.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry again made a video report, this time dedicated to the destruction of the Armenian armored vehicles brought to firing positions.