Three people injured as result of mine explosion in Aghdam District

By Sabina Mammadli

Aghdam District’s Prosecutor's Office is investigating the cases of the people injured during mine explosion in the district.

The office has previously received information about a mine explosion of two people during construction and repair work in the district.

As a result of the incident, a resident of the Shamkir District Aliyev Ramin Amir oglu, born in 1989, and a resident of the Agstafa District Najafov Parviz Sozaly oglu, born in 1986, were injured.

During the investigation, it was established that another person was injured - Sakhavat Abdukhalikov, born in 1983.

"Once again, we urge citizens not to deviate from the designated routes, to be careful and not to enter dangerous zones," the office said.

All three people were hospitalized in the central Barda district hospital. Reportedly, they all have multiple shrapnel wounds.

The injured were provided with emergency assistance. The condition of two of them is assessed as serious, the condition of the third - as moderate.

Later it became known that also during the repair and construction work in the liberated territory of the Fuzuli District, a tractor was damaged as a result of an explosion of unexploded ordnance. No one is hurt.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.