Standing aloof – Armenian PM 'lost' on sidelines of Prague summit

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Prague on October 6, Trend reports.

During the meetings, President Ilham Aliyev had a warm conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan looks confused in videos shared on social media. While the leaders were having friendly talks, Pashinyan stood aloof, averted his eyes, and was lost in thoughts.

Such behavior of the Armenian prime minister was observed several times. Wherever Pashinyan is, he experiences communication problems or gets into awkward situations.

One need only remember how Pashinyan almost disrupted the CSTO online summit in January 2022. The leader choked and started muting the microphones in a panic. Later, he decided to end the summit without giving the floor to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. President Putin had to remind Pashinyan that he had something to add based on the results of the discussions.

During another CSTO online summit in December 2020, the microphone of the Armenian prime minister turned off and he spoke for a long time into the void.

Another embarrassing moment was in December 2019 at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in St. Petersburg.

Greeting all the heads of EAEU member states, as well as special guests President of Moldova Igor Dodon and Honorary Chairman of the SEEC Nursultan Nazarbayev, Pashinyan didn't give the floor to the leader of the host country Vladimir Putin by declaring the procedure for signing the agreed documents.

President Putin refused to speak after such a violation of the protocol.

We have once again witnessed that Pashinyan is lacking decisiveness, and is always unsure of himself. Everyone is aware of this.



