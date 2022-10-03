Jewish Agency to host Russian immigration camps in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The Israeli government authorized the Jewish Agency to establish temporary camps in Finland and Azerbaijan for Russian Jews, who seek to immigrate to Israel, Azernews reports via the Jerusalem Post.

These camps will work like the camps in Romania and Poland for Ukrainian refugees. Jewish Agency officials noted that it would establish a mechanism to assist Jewish Russian immigrants.

On October 2, the Israeli government approved a proposal to expedite the immigration of Russians, who qualify under the Law of Return.

Due to recent developments in Russia, tens of thousands of aliyah (the immigration of Jews from the diaspora to Israel) candidates are expected to arrive in Israel in the coming months. According to the decision, until an individual’s eligibility, under the Law of Return, is clarified, they will receive the rights that all immigrants are given, including an absorption package and subsistence allowance. This decision is based on the previous waves of aliyah from Ukraine, during which it was proven that over 90% were found to be eligible.

The proposal by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, in conjunction with the Finance Ministry, for a new emergency plan for the absorption of Russian olim (immigrants), was drafted by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata.

Additionally, it is expected to provide a holistic response in a variety of areas, including housing, employment, health, education, and more. Israeli Finance Ministry will immediately allocate NIS 90 million (25,000 $), monitor developments, and allocate additional resources as needed.

According to the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, since the invasion of Ukraine in February, over 40,000 new immigrants have arrived in Israel, some 24,000 of them from Russia. This is the most significant wave in two decades.

The Israeli media notes that some 55,000 eligible Russians are waiting for the green light, adding that about 40,000 Russians have received immigration visas and another 15,000 are in the process of receiving them.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over years. Cooperation between the two countries is based not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust.

During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. In addition, Israeli companies are involved in the restoration and reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million.