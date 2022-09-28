Azerbaijani Ombudswoman informed PACE Secretary General about human rights violations

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva informed Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Despina Chatsivasiliou about the human rights violations suffered by Azerbaijan.

The meeting was held during Aliyeva's visit to Strasbourg.

During the meeting, she said that it is vital to quickly and completely clear the liberated territories of the country. In this regard, Aliyeva touched upon the importance of providing accurate mine maps by Armenia to Azerbaijan and recalled that this issue was highlighted in a separate report addressed to international organizations.

The ombudswoman gave detailed information on her mandate. She noted that over recent years, departments and sectors related to the protection of the right to access to information, the rights of children, and the rights of people with disabilities have been created under the institution, opportunities, and information is given about the functions of these structural units. It was emphasized that attention is also being paid to gender equality and women's rights.