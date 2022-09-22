Azerbaijani community protests Armenian aggression in Berlin

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Germany picketed the Armenian embassy in Berlin, Azernews reports.

The pickets protested the recent large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on the border with Azerbaijan, as well as Armenia's landmine planting policy carried out in Azerbaijani territories and the fate of the missing Azerbaijanis.

The participants waved Azerbaijani and Turkish flags, and also chanted "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Azerbaijan wants peace!", "Armenia, withdraw your illegal troops from Karabakh!", "Armenia, sign a peace agreement!", "Armenia, stop the aggressive policy!", " Armenia, stop the terror!", along with other slogans.

To recall, on September 18, Armenian extremists in France stormed the building of the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris.

The attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris by a group of radical extremist forces of the Armenian diaspora in France was demonstrably accompanied by a gross violation of French laws and generally recognized international legal norms.

The embassy building sustained material damage during the attack, posing a threat to the diplomatic mission's normal operations and the lives of its staff.