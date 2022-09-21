Armenian extremists plotting attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Brussels - envoy

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Armenian extremists are plotting an attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium Vaqif Sadiqov.

“Urgent: Today Armenian diaspora radicals in Brussels prepare for attacking the Azerbaijani embassy after a rally outside the European Parliament,” Sadiqov tweeted.

He urged the international community to raise their voices against another violent Armenian attack on the diplomatic mission “in the heart of Europe”.

On September 18, Armenian extremists in France stormed the building of the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris.

The attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris by a group of radical extremist forces of the Armenian diaspora in France was demonstrably accompanied by a gross violation of French laws and generally recognized international legal norms.

The embassy building sustained material damage during the attack, posing a threat to the diplomatic mission's normal operations and the lives of its staff.

The Azerbaijani embassy demands that the French authorities take action after the attack by Armenian radicals on the embassy building in Paris.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris has again urged the French authorities to take action following the attack on the diplomatic mission by Armenian extremists, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev.

The embassy has demanded that the French authorities conduct a comprehensive investigation into the September 18, 2022 attack by Armenian radicals, to give the attack a legal assessment, repair the damage caused by this attack, and bring those responsible to justice.

To recap, in accordance with the concept of reciprocity, it is important to maintain a round-the-clock police presence in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris and the Cultural Center building, since both are constantly threatened by similar activities.