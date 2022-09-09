Nothing can be obstacle to visiting Azerbaijan's Karabakh by UNESCO - Croatian traveler

By Trend

Nothing can be an obstacle to visiting Azerbaijan’s Karabakh by missions of international organizations such as UNESCO in the nearest possible future, Croatian traveler Luka Renic told Trend.

"This is my first trip to Karabakh and Azerbaijan in general. It's really nice and educational. This whole experience is very interesting, and it's hard to convey all the emotions that we feel after talking about life here. I hope that long-term peace will come and the conflict won’t repeat again in the future," Renic said.

The visit of famous foreigners from over 20 countries to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur continues.

The team leader is Charles Veley, founder and CEO of the 'Most Traveled People' (MTP) club, which is one of the four largest travel clubs worldwide.