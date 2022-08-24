Azerbaijani team fulfills next tasks of Sniper Frontier contest in Iran

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani servicemen have fulfilled the tasks of the second stage in the Sniper Frontier contest held as part of the International Army Games-2022 in Yazd, Iran, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani snipers successfully completed the urban operation and regulation activities of the Pair sequence stage, the ministry stressed.

During the drills, Azerbaijani snipers worked in pairs to complete tasks such as selecting a shooting position, detecting and eliminating targets at various distances.

Meanwhile, the drawing procedure for the Tank Biathlon semifinals was held at the Alabino military training field in Russia, according to a separate press release from the ministry.

According to the results of the drawing, which was attended by team leaders, coaches, and referees, the Azerbaijani tank crew will face Kazakh, Chinese, and Vietnamese teams in the semifinal round on August 24.

The Tank Biathlon contest is being conducted as part of the International Army Games-2022 in Moscow, Russia. The International Army Games is an annual military sports event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. The event, which was launched in August 2015, involves about 30 countries taking part in dozens of competitions over two weeks to prove their combat readiness.

In addition, the servicemen are attending the Sea Cup held in Azerbaijan, as well as the Sniper Frontier (Iran) contest being held as part of the International Army Games-2022.