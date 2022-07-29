Foreign minister credits Azerbaijan's chairmanship of NAM during pandemic

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has worthily chaired the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He made the remarks at the final meeting of the NAM Youth Summit.

According to him, Azerbaijan remains true to the principles of the Bandung Conference as well.

Bayramov noted that NAM member states have been able to achieve mutual understanding over many years notwithstanding cultural, religious, and political differences.

Further, he outlined the success of the NAM Youth Summit and the significance of providing young people with a platform to develop skills, demonstrate abilities, and establish networks.

He emphasized that the documents, to be adopted in Shusha, will once again confirm the fruitful activities of Azerbaijan at the summit.

Azerbaijan joined the NAM in 2011. With the unanimous decision of the NAM leaders in 2016, Azerbaijan was elected as the chair of the NAM for the period of 2019-2022.

This year, NAM member states unanimously decided to extend Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for one more year until late 2023.