Azerbaijan allocates funding to reconstruct roads in Baku's Sabunchu district

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decreed measures to continue work on the reconstruction of roads in Sabunchu district of Baku, Azernews reports.

Under the decree, 7.5 million manats ($4.4 million) was allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads to continue work on the reconstruction of roads in Bakikhanov, Kurdakhani, Mashtagha, Ramana, and Sabunchu settlements of Sabunchu district, in line with sub-item 1.26.18 of "Distribution of funds envisaged for state capital investments (investment expenses) in the state budget of Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

The Azerbaijani Finance Ministry has been instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree, and the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan - to resolve issues arising from this decree.