President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to state budget for 2022

04 July 2022 [12:58] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed into law amendments to "the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022," Azernews reports.

Under the law, revenues of the revised state budget for this year were approved in the amount of 29,197,800,000 manat ($17.18 billion), and expenses - 32,303,800,000 manat or $19 billion (including centralized revenues - 28,167,624,000 manat or $16.57 billion, local revenues - 1,030,176,000 manat or $610 million, centralized expenses - 31,233,684,000 manat or $18.37 billion, and local expenses - 1,070,116,000 manat or $630 million).

