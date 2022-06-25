First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani winners of European, world championships [PHOTO]

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated medal winners of the European and world championships on her official Instagram page.

The post says: “I sincerely congratulate all our athletes who became the medal winners of the European championships in fencing, rhythmic gymnastics, judo, wrestling and karate recently held among juniors and seniors, as well as our para-swimmers who won gold medals at the World Championships. Your victory is a clear evidence of perfect preparation, purposefulness and will. I wish all of you the best of health, joy and new achievements.”