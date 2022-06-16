Georgia needs to be within single format for resolving issues of peace, dev't of S.Caucasus - former president

By Trend

A format must be created allowing Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia resolve strategic issues for the benefit of the development of the entire South Caucasus region, former Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili told reporters at the IX Global Baku Forum on “Challenges to the global world order” on June 16, Trend reports.

"The issue of peace is especially significant in the Caucasus. It was very interesting to listen to the speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on this topic," Margvelashvili said.

According to him, Georgia needs to be connected to a common format for resolving issues of peace and further development of the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period.

"Georgia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners, but it’s also necessary to develop relations with Armenia," he noted.

The ex-president also added that the Global Baku Forum is a platform providing an opportunity for open dialogue and exchange of views, and giving interesting answers to global issues from different perspectives.